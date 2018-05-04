7th Annual Play for Melanoma Games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- Wyoming high school hosted the 7th Annual Play for Melanoma baseball and softball games Friday night between Grandville and Wyoming.

The games honor former Wyoming and Aquinas star athlete Christy Paganelli who passed away from melanoma in 2011.

Her son Jake plays baseball at Grandville high school and her husband Dino has been amazed by the support over the years and knows Christy would be proud. "She was really a reserved and quiet individual and these events right here although very public, she would feel comfortable knowing it was going towards an excellent cause to research and to the scholarship fund that we give to a student athlete from Wyoming High School."