Jury selection in Willis trial enters fourth day

MUSKEGON, Mich.-- Five years after a young, West Michigan mother went missing in the middle of the night, the family of Jessica Heeringa will see the man accused of kidnapping and allegedly murdering her head to trial.

However, it's taking a little longer to seat a jury as potential jurors continue to be dismissed for admitting that they just can't separate their opinions about the case from the evidence that will be presented during the trial.

"This individual, Mr. Willis, is a monster," said county prosecutor D.J. Hilson. "I wouldn't let any of my children around, much less any female, around." Strong words from officials about the man connected to two unsolved crimes haunting the area for several years.