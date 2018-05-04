Montcalm County holding Public Safety Celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you have little ones that are fascinated by lights and sirens? Would you love to get an up close look at everything from Aeromed to inside of an ambulance? A wonderful opportunity on May 19 from 9a.m. to 12p.m. at 659 N. State St in Stanton at the Montcalm County Public Safety Celebration.

Departments that service the entire county will have their equipment and personnel on hand along with some K-9 demonstrations, too. This also serves as a great time to say "thank you" or learn more about career opportunities in public safety, too.