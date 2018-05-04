Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. People from all over the world will be tip-toeing through the tulips for Holland's Tulip Time Festival, starting Saturday.

This weekend the festival will be holding events like the Tulip Time Run, the Artistian Market, Tulips and Juleps, and more.

As for the fest of the festival, there will be Dutch dance performances, a carnival, parades, and other events happening through May 13.

For a complete list of events, go to tuliptime.com.

2. Smart Shoppers, listen up! The Just Between Friends Sale is happening now through Sunday at the Kalmazoo County Expo Center.

The sale has everything imaginable for infants all the way up to teen, as well as maternity items.

The presale runs from 12 to 8 p.m. on Friday, but a special ticket is requiredc for that. Otherwise it's free general admission on Saturday from 9 a.m.- 8p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

3. Twitter is asking all 330 million users worldwide to change their passwords.

The social media giant says it recently discovered a bug that saved user passwords on an internal log without proper encryption.

Twitter says that issue has been fixed, and there's no evidence that the passwords were leaked or misused. However the company is urging users to update their passwords as a precaution.

4. May the fourth be with you for National Star Wars Day!

Of course, May 4th, sounds like the iconic line from the Star Wars franchise, "May the force be with you."

Thousands of Star Wars enthusiasts all around the world will get together to overdose on Star Wars films, popcorn, costumes, and a whole lot of fun.

5. A Michigan astronaut took a photo of the Great Lakes that is out of this world.

NASA astronaut Andrew J Feustel took this photo from the International Space Station:

Feustel has been in the International Space Station since March. He'll be there for about five months performing hundreds of science projects and technology demonstrations.