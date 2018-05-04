Police: Man threatens children with gun during Battle Creek home invasion

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 23-year-old man is in custody after allegedly threatening several people with a gun Friday during a home invasion.

The incident was reported at about 6:35 p.m. in a home on Illinois Street. Battle Creek Police say the man entered the home and threatened nine people, six of them children, with a handgun.

He allegedly fled from police when they arrived at the home. The police department says in a release that officers eventually caught up with him and took him into custody.

The handgun he allegedly used during the home invasion was found to be stolen, police say. The man faces charges of home invasion, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting and obstructing police. He will be identified when he is formally arraigned.

No injuries were reported during the incident.