See Grand Rapids’ most exquisite kitchens at Well-Orchestrated Kitchens fundraiser

Looking for some inspiration or ideas for that kitchen renovation? Grand Rapids Symphony Friends is inviting the community to tour exquisite kitchens of Grand Rapids homes while supporting a good cause during the Well-Orchestrated Kitchens fundraiser on Saturday.

People will be able to tour six of the most elegant homes in Grand Rapids showcasing kitchen design, architecture, and a interior design. In addition to seeing beautiful kitchens, members of the Grand Rapids Symphony will be playing live music for tourists to enjoy.

The following homes will be a part of the tour:

658 Cambridge Avenue

1916 Lake Drive

639 Plymouth Avenue

2240 Glen Echo Drive

2340 Glen Echo Drive

2041 Tall Pines Drive

All money will benefit Grand Rapids Symphony Friends' musical education programs.

Well-Orchestrated Kitchens will be happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased at any of the homes listed above.

For more information, visit kitchentourgr.com.