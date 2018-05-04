Tequila cocktails perfect for Cinco De Mayo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with some cocktails using your favorite tequila this year! Nate Blury from The Original Tin Cup shared two of his favorite cocktails that you can easily make at home with your favorite tequila.

The New Holland Margarita

1.5 oz Tequila of choice

0.5 oz New Holland`s Clockwork Orange

1 oz Agave syrup - 1.5 oz lime juice

The Mexican Mule

2 oz Tequila of choice

2 oz freshly squeezed grapefruit juice

4 oz ginger beer

Dash of agave syrup

For more recipes or to take a look at Original Tin Cup products, visit originaltincup.com.