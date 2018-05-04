Tequila cocktails perfect for Cinco De Mayo

Posted 11:55 AM, May 4, 2018, by , Updated at 11:54AM, May 4, 2018

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with some cocktails using your favorite tequila this year! Nate Blury from The Original Tin Cup shared two of his favorite cocktails that you can easily make at home with your favorite tequila.

The New Holland Margarita

  • 1.5 oz Tequila of choice
  • 0.5 oz New Holland`s Clockwork Orange
  • 1 oz Agave syrup - 1.5 oz lime juice

The Mexican Mule

  • 2 oz Tequila of choice
  • 2 oz freshly squeezed grapefruit juice
  • 4 oz ginger beer
  • Dash of agave syrup

For more recipes or to take a look at Original Tin Cup products, visit originaltincup.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s