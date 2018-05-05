× 7 miners killed in quake & cave-in in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (CNN) — Seven miners were killed in a cave-in this week at a South African gold mine, the nation’s President and the mining company said Saturday.

The collapse took place at the Masakhane mine west of Johannesburg at the Sibanye-Stillwater’s Driefontein operations.

An earthquake Thursday led to a cave-in that trapped 13 miners underground.

Six of the miners were rescued and are in stable condition at a hospital, Sibanye-Stillwater said Saturday.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Sibanye-Stillwater expressed their condolences to the miners’ loved ones.