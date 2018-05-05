× Bier Distillery 5k run/walk

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — break out those running shoes for the 2nd annual Bier Distillery 5k run and walk.

The race kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at the Bier Distillery in Comstock Park….

A portion of the event proceeds will benefit hand-2-hand of West Michigan.

The goal is to donate 500 items of non-perishable goods, so participants are being asked to bring two canned goods per person.

The cost to register is $36 dollars.

Participants will get a sample cocktail or craft soda courtesy of Bier Distillery after they finish the race.

The top 3 age group winners will get gazelle gift cards valued at $15, $20, and $25 dollars.

To register visit runsignup.com