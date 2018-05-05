NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: Vintage Marvel comics are seen for sale at St. Mark's Comics August 31, 2009 in New York City. The Walt Disney Co. announced that it plans to acquire Marvel Entertainment Inc. for $4 billion in stock and cash, bringing 5,000 Marvel characters including Spider Man and Incredible Hulk under the Disney umbrella. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Get ready to add to your comic book collection because Saturday is free comic book day.
The event is happening at Vault of Midnight from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
There will be face painting, arts & crafts, prizes, and of course free comics all day.
The event is free to the public.
