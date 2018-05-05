Thousands of pets find homes during nationwide adoption event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s bound to be lots of happy families and even happier pets after a successful adoption event over the weekend.

“We are absolutely overjoyed knowing that thousands of pets will sleep peacefully in loving homes for the very first time tonight,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.

The breakdown of adoptions so far for the state of Michigan:

Dogs: 752
Cats: 659
Other: 26
Total: 1,437

“Adopting truly changes your life,” continued Bissell. “There are wonderful cats and dogs of every type in our nation’s shelters just waiting to be loved. We hope the attention from this event will help even more pets find homes!”

 

