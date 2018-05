× Battle Creek Pickers Flea Market opens

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Sunday kicks off the Battle Creek Pickers Flea Market summer series.

The flea market is from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Festival Market Square.

The event will feature more than 200 vintage, antique, craft and direct sales themed vendors.

There will also be live entertainment, and food vendors on site.

Admission is free.

The series will be held once a month and ends in September.

For more information search the event on Facebook.