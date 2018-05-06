× Fire chief critically injured in crash in Three Rivers; wife killed

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Fire officials confirm an investigation is underway into what caused a fatal crash in St. Joseph County Saturday evening. The crash also sent two others to area hospital, including a West Michigan fire chief.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of US 131 and Broadway in Three Rivers.

Two motorcycles were reportedly stopped at red light when a minivan ran into back of both bikes, killing one person.

A member with the Fabius Fire Board confirmed their fire chief, Mike Frye was injured in the crash. His wife, Patricia Frye, 66, was killed at the scene.

Frye was air lifted to Bronson Hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the driver of van was transported to a hospital in Three Rivers.

Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash, according to the Three Rivers Fire Department.