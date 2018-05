× Kalamazoo Marathon & Borgess Run

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands of people from all over the world are lacing up their shoes for a good cause, as the annual Kalamazoo Marathon kicks off.

The race is happening Sunday at 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Borgess Health and Fitness Center.

It is one of the largest and most diverse road races in Southwest Michigan.

Registration is $75 dollars.

For more information visit borgessrun.com.