Surprise encounter: Raccoons fall through living room ceiling

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Emergency crews responded to a rescue call like no other near Albion Friday evening.

According to a lieutenant with the Sheridan Township Fire Department, a mother raccoon and her babies fell through the ceiling of a home and onto the sofa in the living room. The gentleman who lives there told emergency crews he heard a loud crash before finding the raccoons.

The Albion Department of Public Safety released video on Saturday of crews working to safely remove them. (Caution: Video contains strong language)

Their efforts were successful and the mama raccoon and her babies were released back into the wild in Sheridan Township.

The lieutenant says he was bit despite wearing safety gloves and received rabies shots as a precaution.

 

