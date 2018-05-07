× Kent Co. teen reported missing; may be suicidal

GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies in Kent County are searching for a young girl who is considered missing and may be suicidal.

Ava Jae Mallindine, 13, was last seen reportedly in the area of 5 Mile Road and Murray Lake Avenue in Grattan Township of Kent County.

Deputies say Mallindine, about 5’5 and 180lbs. suffers from depression. She was last seen wearing shorts, a navy blue sweat shirt, and white tennis shoes.

If you see her, call deputies at 616-632-5100.