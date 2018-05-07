Local principal writes book

Allyson Apsey is the principal at Quincy Elementary in Zeeland, and now she's an author as well. Allyson began by writing down some of her experiences to share with her kids, and over time she had enough to put in a book. It's called, "The Path to Serendipity"; it's a funny, genuine, and clever look at the fortunes one can gain from even the worst of experiences.
