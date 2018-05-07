Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Tulip Time is officially underway! The week-long festival kicked off in Holland on Saturday.

Ever year, it brings in thousands of people from all over the world, who just want to enjoy the millions of tulips. The beatuiful blooms are just the tip of the iceberg, there will be live performances, dutch dancing, and so much more.

The festival runs through Sunday, May 13.

2. Runners are waking up feeling accomplished, after more than 8,000 of them took part in the annual Kalamazoo Marathon on Sunday.

The even, also known as the Borgess Run, sponsors four children's charities including The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kalamazoo.

The event is one of the largest and most diverse road races in southwest Michigan; it has a 5K and 10K for runners from all walks of life, young and old.

The marathon is actually also a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

3. For runners that have a second wind, they'll have a chance to tackle the River Bank Run in Grand Rapids this weekend.

Tens of thousands of people will gather downtown for the 41st Annual Fifth Third Riverbank Run, which is the largest 25K road race in the country.

There's also a 10K and 5K run, as well as a community walk.

Registration is still open for the event, which starts at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

4. Hundreds of people came together to support West Michigan's littlest residents, and benefit the March of Dimes.

On Saturday, the organization held its March of Babies event at Millennium Park in Kent County. The mission for the March of Dimes is to reduce the number of premature births, and to support mothers and families with babies who are either born early or sick.

In addition to Saturday's 5K and walk, there was a special event for kids. The event ended up bringing in more than $143,000 to help support pre-natal and other baby wellness programs.

There will be another march at Celery Flats Interpretive Center in Kalamazoo on Sunday, May 20.

5. Love shopping for vintage items? The Battle Creek Pickers Flea Market kicked off their summer series.

It's at the Festival Market Square and featured more than 200 vendors, along with food and live music.

The market will be held once a month until September.