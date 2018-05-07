Two men arrested for 2017 Grand Rapids bank robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids police say they have solved a bank robbery from 2017.

Dominike Sterling

Police say that Dominike Sterling, 26, and Michael Sterling, Jr., 28, are in custody for the robbery of the Huntington Bank at 1949 44th Street SE on October 25, 2017.  Both face charges of Bank Robbery and being Habitual Offenders.  Dominike Sterling will be in court Tuesday, but Michael Sterling, Jr. is currently lodged in an out-of-state jail.  His extradition date has not yet been set.

Police say the two men are related as brothers.

 

