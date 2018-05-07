Woman hit by pickup truck in Allegan Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police say the morning's bright sun may have contributed to vehicle and pedestrian crash Monday morning.

The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. on 126th Avenue just west of 7th Street in Allegan County. The crash scene is near the Orchard Hills Golf Course.

Police say the woman, a 35-year-old from the area, was walking on 126th when she was hit by an eastbound pickup truck. Police are not sure at this time if she was in the road or alongside the road.

The woman was taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries are not known at this time. The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

We'll have more details when they become available.