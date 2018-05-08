× A dash of angels: Grace & Kylee’s 5K to support families of stillborns

WAYLAND, Mich. — A foundation dedicated to helping families suffering from the loss of an infant will receive the proceeds from a 5K walk/run on June 30 in Wayland.

It’s called “Grace & Kylee’s Angel Dash”, organized by a nonprofit organization. And all of the proceeds will go to Star Legacy Foundation, according to organizers. The foundation supports stillbirth awareness, research, education, prevention and outreach.

The event will take place Saturday, June 30 at Bysterveld Park, 4171 – 14th Street. According to a Facebook page, registration will be at 8 a.m. that day, with a Kids Angel Dash at 9 a.m., a balloon release at 9:15 a.m., and the 5K Run/Walk beginning at 9:30 a.m. A raffle and awards will follow. The social-media page states:

“We do this Angel Dash for the babies & kids gone to soon. This Dash is all about them & dedicated to them”.

Event organizers created a website where you can go to sign up.