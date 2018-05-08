Aquinas set to host NAIA Lacrosse National Invitational

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Aquinas College will host the best men's and women's NAIA lacrosse teams in the country starting Wednesday.

The NAIA Lacrosse National Invitational Tournament will decide two National Champions this week.

"In the NAIA we've nearly doubled teams in the last 5 years so that shows how much lacrosse is growing both at the youth and collegiate level" NAIA Tournament Director Dustin Wilkie said. "It gives students an opportunity to keep playing a sport that they love and seeing it's growth has been really exciting for the NAIA."

This is the 1st year of a 2-year bid where Aquinas will host the invitational.

"It is one of the fastest growing sports in the country and the tournament is bringing in 11 colleges and universities from seven different states" Aquinas Athletic Director Nick Davidson said. "It's really exciting to see that growth happening and Michigan has really taken off."

While no local schools made the tournament, several local athletes did:

Women-

Deven Kovell (South Haven) - Indiana Tech

Lexi Nicole (Portage Northern) - Siena Heights

Hannah Argue (Portage Northern) - Siena Heights

Isabelle Vickers (Rockford) - Lawrence Tech

Alexus Barnes (Middleville) - Lawrence Tech

Anna Gagnon (Grand Haven) - Lawrence Tech

Men-

Parker Richards (Hudsonville) - Siena Heights

Conner Heidema (Hudsonville) - Siena Heights

Sam Lehouiller (Battle Creek) - Siena Heights

Games start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday with the championship games scheduled for Saturday.