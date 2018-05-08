Check out all the cool events and workshops coming to GRCM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer will be here before we know it, and the kids will need a place where they can let their imaginations run wild. Whether the kids are crawling around the floor or are climbing all over the place, the Grand Rapids' Children's Museum is a great place for them to learn and play.

Check out all the events coming to the children's museum in the coming months:

Health Career Fair- May 11, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Children can explore a variety of roles in the health care and health support fields. Medical students from Grand Valley State University, Ferris State University, and Michigan State University will be there to teach children about the different medical fields and professions, along with answering any questions they may have.

Free Children's Admission- May 19

SpartanNash Military Weekend- May 25-27

Military families will receive free admission that entire weekend! Just show a military ID at the front desk, then enjoy a free day of play.

Summer STEAM Workshops- Thursdays, June 14- August 23

On Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. the Grand Rapids children's Museum will be hosting special workshops where kids can take part in a special craft while learning about science, technology, engineering, art and math. These workshops are recommended for children ages 6-10, and includes admission to the museum. Parents can register their child at Eventbrite.

The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is located at 11 Sheldon Avenue North East. Learn more about their exhibits and programs at grcm.org.