Hidden treasures found during construction at Ionia Co. courthouse

IONIA CO., Mich. — We`ve all been to those restaurants where you either sign your name or post a dollar bill on the wall.

The same goes for construction workers who helped build the Ionia County courthouse, signing some of the bricks that the building was built with.

Those bricks were discovered last week by an HVAC contractor, Mike Charles, who is currently working on some of the renovations at the courthouse.

Charles says he was working on the courthouses` heating and cooling system last week when he went into the courthouse’s tower and

found dozens of bricks with people’s signatures dating back from 1899.

“I wonder why were they up there? Were they part of the construction?, ” Charles said. “It was my understand that it was a courthouse, the courthouse was built in 1865, those being 1899 were they still doing construction there were they part of that crew or why were they up there? it definitely pretty cool to think you know what was going on back then.”

Charles says those who used to work on the building got to sign and date their name.

FOX 17 did reach out to the Ionia County Historical Society who was excited and said they wanted to check out the bricks for themselves.