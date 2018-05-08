Learn how to get rid of chronic neck & back pain at Total Health Open House

Live – Trial of Jeffrey Willis for murder of Jessica Heeringa

Posted 11:06 AM, May 8, 2018, by , Updated at 11:04AM, May 8, 2018

Many people take the ability to get out of bed each day, pain free, for granted. For people who suffer from neck and back pain, the simplest tasks become a huge chore, or even impossible.

Total Health Chiropractic has a non-invasive solution to make sure the pain is healed and goes away for good thanks to the DRX 9000 program.

The DRX can heal chronic neck and back pain caused by:

  • Pinched Nerves
  • Degenerative Disc Disease
  • Herniated or Bulging Discs
  • Sciatica
  • Spinal Stenosis
  • Failed Neck or Back Surgery

On Wednesday from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Total Health will be hosting a free open house to show just how effective their program is. Head to their office, located at 2172 East Paris Avenue, to meet their team and experience free services like a massage, 3D rehabilitation, rock taping, and more.

Can't make the open house? They have a new patient special just for Morning Mix viewers. The first eight callers can take advantage of the $49 New Patient Special, which includes a consultation and orthopedic examination. This offer excludes Medicare and Medicaid.

To schedule an appointment or to take advantage of the offer, visit THChiro.com or call (616)-828-0861.

