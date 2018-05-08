× Monkeying around to raise money for those in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new charity event is set to take place at the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids to help to end homelessness in the community.

Benefitting Family Promise of Grand Rapids, the family-friendly event will feature raffles, a scavenger hunt for kids and many activities throughout the zoo.

Family Promise and sponsors such Eastbrook Homes and Vos Glass are matching up to $20,000 of donations.

“We are thrilled to partner with Eastbrook Homes and Vos Glass to put on this amazing community event to help families and children who are homeless move home,” said Cheryl Schuch Executive Director at Family Promise. “Family homeless is a community issue that requires a community response, and together we can make a huge impact”.

The event is June 24 from 6:30 – 9 p.m. and tickets are $15 per person, kids under 2 years old are free.