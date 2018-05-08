Muskegon will debut its first dog park on May 12

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Mukegon County’s first public dog park will be dedicated and opened this weekend.

It’s located on the corner of Shorline Drive across from Heritage Landing and the new Rotary Park at 973 W. Western Avenue in Muskegon.

Officials say the 0.7 ‘Bark Park’ will include doggie drinking stations, secured entry area to unleash dogs, park benches, sanitation stations, a picnic area and a limited 8 space parking lot. It will be open from dawn until dusk through the fall, and throughout the winter as long as weather allows.

“The downtown Bark Park provides many of the new residents in various pet-friendly housing options opening in Downtown Muskegon with a beautiful place to gather and enjoy their dogs,” said Dave Alexander, executive director of Downtown Muskegon Now. “In addition, anyone from the Nelson or Nims neighborhoods are within a walk of the park.”

The dedication and opening will be Saturday, May 12 starting at 10 a.m.

On Saturday, May 26th a memorial will be held to remember the 30 dogs lost in a kennel fire in March. An ‘All Dogs Go to Heaven’ motorcycle ride will be held on the same day to help raise money for the dog park and Pound Buddies.