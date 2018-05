× Part of I-96 in Ionia County closed due to semi fire

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The tires of a semi caught fire Tuesday morning, and the vehicle itself was on fire by the time units arrived.

The situation led to the closing of westbound I-96 at the Nash Highway exit. The eastbound lanes remained open.

Traffic was routed off I-96 to take Grand River Avenue west to return to I-96 via Alden Nash Avenue.

The fire was first reported around 4:20 a.m.