Police search for couple in Calhoun County home invasion

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police are asking for help in finding a couple who broke into a Calhoun County home Tuesday morning.

Police say they were called to the home at about 10:30 a.m. The man who lives in the home told them he was awoken by knocking on his front door. When he got dressed and went to the door, he was met by a man and a woman who had already come in through the back door.

The homeowner told police he got a knife and confronted the couple. The man pointed a black handgun at the homeowner, but then they both took off.

The man is described as being white, about 5’7″, with a scruffy look and thin build. He was wearing a baseball cap with a straight bill. The woman was described as being white, about 5’4″ to 5’6″ tall, and was heavy. She was wearing cut-off shorts and wore her dark hair pulled up in a bun. Their vehicle was described as an older 1992-1995 blue or dark-colored Chevy Suburban, and was heading west on W Avenue E, heading into Kalamazoo County.

Anyone with information should call Michigan State Police in Marshall at 269-558-0500 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.