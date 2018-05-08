Sheriff: Six 4H ducks shot in Grand Traverse Co.

BLAIR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Grand Traverse County Sheriff is looking for the person or persons who shot six ducks that belonged to a 4H group.

The department posted on Facebook that the ducks were shot sometime Monday morning between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. near Blair Town Hall Road and Adam Lane. The ducks belonged to a Grawn area youth 4H project. They say the ducks appear to have been shot with small caliber ammunition.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s department at 231-922-4770 (X5971) or anonymously at 231-947-8477.