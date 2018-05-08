Stand-Up Album Recording fundraiser happening at Dog Story Theater, Friday

Live – Trial of Jeffrey Willis for murder of Jessica Heeringa

Late Night Grand Rapids is back on stage bringing back more comedy, and the community can help them keep the laughter rolling by heading down to a special Stand-Up Album Recording Fundraiser at Dog Story Theater on Friday.

Alastair Watt will be headlining the comedy show, with Sydney Smith hosting, along with a special appearance from Josh Courtnay. The show is rated R, so this show isn't recommended for families with children.

All the money will benefit Dog Story Theater, so that the venue can continue to stay affordable to all who come there to see performances.

The event is free, but they're asking for a $10 donation per ticket. People who donate before Friday will get a free beer during the show and a free audio recording of that night's performance.

The fundraiser is happening 8 p.m. Friday at Dog Story Theater.

Tickets must be purchased in advance on Eventbrite.

