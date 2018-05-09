× 100th Street bridge hit by another vehicle

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The 100th Street bridge has been struck again.

Michigan Department of Transportation officials tell FOX 17 that a trailer carrying a manufactured home hit the 100th Street bridge over U.S. 131 at about 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. The trailer was stuck on beams under the bridge for less than an hour.

The bridge did not sustain any damage. The highway has reopened.

This is the 8th time this year that a truck or high-profiled vehicle has struck the bridge. All the vehicles had been heading northbound towards Grand Rapids.