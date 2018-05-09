Dr. Bitner shares new developments in women’s health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner from Spectrum Health, recently went to a Women's Health conference in Washington D.C. She came on the show to share the most important topics and facts being discussed in Women's Health.

Dr. Bitner says "As a physician, it's important to always keep learning and staying aware of research and new developments in treatment options for women." While she was at the meeting, here's what she learned:

NIH/Office of Research for Women’s Health - It is law that women be included in studies which affect women.

- It is law that women be included in studies which affect women. Substance abuse in women - Women more likely to abuse prescription drugs than men, use is highly associated with trauma or abuse at teen or young life, and women tend to relapse when reminded of trauma.

- Women more likely to abuse prescription drugs than men, use is highly associated with trauma or abuse at teen or young life, and women tend to relapse when reminded of trauma. HRT for menopause- Information shows reduced risk of hip fracture by 33%, and reduces diabetes diagnosis. Belly fat and compounded hormones are not controlled, and do not have same safety as FDA approved drugs.

Information shows reduced risk of hip fracture by 33%, and reduces diabetes diagnosis. Belly fat and compounded hormones are not controlled, and do not have same safety as FDA approved drugs. Sleep and Stress- Stress affects many aspects of health; fewer than seven hours of sleep is associated with more stress, inflammation, increased appetite, increased weight, and mood.

Stress affects many aspects of health; fewer than seven hours of sleep is associated with more stress, inflammation, increased appetite, increased weight, and mood. Gastrointestinal- The most common issues in women are constipation, gluten questions, and questions about colorectal cancer.

The most common issues in women are constipation, gluten questions, and questions about colorectal cancer. HRT and Heart- Estrogen is heart protective, dilates vessels, increases blood flow to heart, and menopause can cause stiff vessels, insulin resistance, increased weight, lower mood, all associated with CAD.

Estrogen is heart protective, dilates vessels, increases blood flow to heart, and menopause can cause stiff vessels, insulin resistance, increased weight, lower mood, all associated with CAD. FDA and women’s health- More and more health studies are considering how women differ from men.

Dr. Bitner says that all of the presenters were very inspiring to know the science, and validated that women are not little men. She believes that this work is very important to improve options for women’s lives, and how much more research is needed to make women's lives healthier.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner, her blog. Read more.