Fire at roadside park in Berrien County ruled arson

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a fire that burned bathrooms at a roadside park in southwestern Michigan has been ruled arson.

The Berrien County sheriff’s department says in a statement Wednesday that the fire was reported Friday night at the park in Bainbridge Township. A passerby had spotted the fire and called 911, saying the bathrooms were fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s department says the roadside park and structures at the park are owned by the Michigan Department of Transportation. The sheriff’s department and the Michigan State Police fire marshal’s office are investigating and determined the fire was intentionally set.

The sheriff’s department is seeking tips from the public in the investigation.

 

