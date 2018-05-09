Grand Rapids couple fosters 140 children over 35 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A Grand Rapids couple has welcomed more than 140 foster children into their home over the past 35 years.

It's a story that truly demonstrates the impact foster parents can have on both the children and the birth parents they come in contact with.

At 69 years old, Sue and Bob Wierenga are still picking up baby toys. But they don't belong to their grandkids, they belong to their current foster children. The two youngsters are just two of the dozens they’ve cared for over the past 35 years.

"There was a couple that had a 2-year-old and we fell in love with him and they had to go in October on vacation and so we talked Bethany Christian Services into letting us have him the two weeks because we're already had a license through the government and that's the start of our fostering," said Sue Wierenga.

That was their first foster back in 1985 and since then 140 children have come through their home. Some were eventually adopted, while others reunited with their birth families.

"We have a role to play and we enjoy doing it and we know that at some point that role will end and the child will leave and we're going to have feelings too. We're happy to have them for a short time and maybe bless them for a bit here and love them and get them on the right track," says Bob.

"We want them to know that there are homes that do fostering that love the children and treat them as their own and I love the parents too," says Sue.

Fifteen years ago, Gaytha Gibbs was one of those mothers.

"It was going all in my head 'I gotta baby. I got to take care of my baby. But I can't," Gibbs said.

Gibbs was battling addiction at the time and gave up custody to the Wierengas, a decision that helped both her and her baby.

"They was great. I mean if it wasn't for Bob and Sue I don't think I could've did it. I couldn't have done what I had to do if I didn't know my baby was being taken care of and I knew he was being taken care of," says Gibbs.

The couple says it’s a mission they hope to continue as long as they can.

"I'm not ready yet. I still think there's more kids out there that need my love, and our love," Sue said.

The couple has 3 birth children and has passed their love of fostering onto one of them. Their daughter is currently in the process of obtaining her foster care license.