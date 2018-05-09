Interview: Actress Toni Trucks helps dedicate Manistee Historic Sites Tours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hollywood star and Michigan-born actress Toni Trucks returns to her northern Michigan roots to help officially dedicate the new Manistee Historic Sties Tours on Tuesday.

We had the chance to talk with Trucks about what's happening in her acting career, plus Kathryn Kenny from the Manistee county Visitors Bureau talked about the new tours and how Truck helped piece it together.

The Manistee Historic Sites Tours are a new tourism attraction designed to take visitors through eight themed, self-guided tours of Manistee's most iconic buildings. The tours showcase more than 100 historic sites through eight themed tours, which include a guide book, map, and mobile app with links to videos and images of these sights.

Trucks did voice-over work for more than 20 videos for the Manistee Historic Sites Tours narrating Manistee's most prominent historic sites like the Ramsdell Theater, where she started acting at age 7.

To listen to more of Trucks' video tours, or to see more of Manistee, go to visitmanisteecounty.com/tours.