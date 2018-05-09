Jokes help Lipovsky in the circle for GVSU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich -- The Grand Valley State softball team will host the Midwest 1 Regional tournament starting Thursday at noon.

The Lakers (41-7) are led by 6 1st team all GLIAC players including 2-time pitcher of the year Allison Lipovsky who is 20-3 with an 0.69 e.r.a. this season.

Lipovsky says one thing that helps her when games get tight are jokes.

"I am big about jokes my catcher comes out and will tell me a dad joke and make me laugh and then my pitches are normal again" Lipovsky said. "Two men walk into a bar, the third one ducks. And most of the time I'm like I don't get it because I am focused on the game trying to get the outs and then she tells me well the third one ducks Al, the third one ducks, I'm like oh my goodness."

The overall team chemistry has been a big factor for GVSU this season. They stay loose and like to have fun.

"This group it is extra special" senior 3rd baseman Teagan Shomin said. "We all get a long great it's been a lot of fun. I think winning our conference tournament has been huge for us, we haven't won that in a while so that was awesome especially the way that we did it was a really gutsy win and as a team it has been awesome."

GVSU will play former GLIAC for Hillsdale in the 1st game Thursday at noon at the GVSU softball field.