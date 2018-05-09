KCPC Youth Summit aimed to prevent teen substance abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Kent County Prevention Coalition believes that nothing is more powerful than a young person who is supported and loved, purpose-driven, and powering with a positive self-image. Their mission to prevent substance abuse in teens will be on full display at an upcoming Youth Summit at DeVos Place on Friday.

Teenagers face many issues like bullying, drug abuse, as well as the shame that comes with choices they've made in the past. The one-day Youth Summit is designed to teach these kids to "knockout" life obstacles, discover who they are, and develop the character and tenacity need to achieve their goals.

1,300 teens are expected to attend the summit.

To learn more about the KCPC and their mission, visit kcpreventioncoalition.org.