Man charged with murder in death of 2-year-old in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A man accused of 1st degree child abuse is now facing murder charges.

The Kent County Prosecutor says he’s issued a charge of Felony Murder against Rickey Whiteside, Jr.. Whiteside is accused of killing Londyn Amir, 2, on April 29 at the Lazy T Motel on Plainfield in Grand Rapids Township.

Whiteside was originally charged with just child abuse, but Amir died three days later, so Prosecutor Chris Becker has issued the new charge.

Kent County deputies were called to the Lazy T Motel in the 3300 block of Plainfield NE Sunday, April 29 at about 11:30 p.m. Amir was found not breathing and unconscious. Deputies and EMS personnel worked to revive the girl and she was hospitalized in critical condition until Wednesday, May 2, when she died.

In court documents, investigators say that Rickey Whiteside, Jr. told them he was watching Amir while the girl’s mother, Shaniqua Strickland was at the store. He told deputies that he “lost it” and punched Amir in the face, knocking her down, unconscious.

Whiteside has been in custody since April 29. His arraignment is expected Wednesday afternoon.