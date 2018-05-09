“She is loved dearly by so many,” family remembers girl struck, killed in GR crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Family and loved ones are mourning the loss of 8-year-old Nevaeh who passed away Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle in Grand Rapids.

Officials arrived on scene on Bridge Street between Scribner Avenue and the Grand River Bridge and attempted life-saving measures but Nevaeh passed away from her injuries.

In a GoFundMe Page set up by her family they wrote “She is loved dearly by so many and had such a giving, loving heart. She loved helping others, and always had a big smile on her face.”

The family is asking for help with funeral and burial expenses.

It unclear why Nevaeh was in the roadway or if the driver involved with this incident will face charges. Alcohol and speed were not factors in this crash according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.