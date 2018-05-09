Slight risk of severe weather Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- The possibility of severe weather this afternoon has increased as the Storm Prediction Center has placed several locations in West Michigan under a slight risk for severe weather later on this afternoon.

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are expected this morning, so that may mitigate the severe threat this afternoon a bit, but more storms will develop later on.

The main threats from severe weather this afternoon look to be strong straightline wind gusts over 60 mph. The strongest storms look to develop after 3 PM and remain in West Michigan through 10 PM until a cold front arrives overnight. Download the FOX 17 Weather App to stay up to date on current radar/warnings.