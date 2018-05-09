× Thousands without power May 9 in Ionia Co.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are without power in Ionia County.

As of 9:45 p.m., over 5,800 customers were without power in the county. One of the larger outages in the area is one in Lake Odessa affecting more than 1,000 customers. Power is expected to be restored in the area by 11:45 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were posted at several counties in West Michigan Wednesday evening. Ionia County was hit by thunderstorms, but a severe storm warning was not issued in the area.

Other counties in West Michigan were also impacted by outages after Wednesday’s storms. More than 1,600 were without power in Kent County and over 1,100 in Barry County.