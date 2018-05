BOSTON, Mass. — It is a promposal that is grabbing people’s attention and it is official the King is taking Wendy to prom.

In Boston employees at a Burger King posted “@Wendys, prom?” on their sign and shared it on Burger King’s Twitter.

After a bit of a wait, Wendy’s responded via Twitter saying “Ok, but don’t get handsy and we have to be home by 10.”