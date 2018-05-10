Freeze warning, snowflakes possible Friday

WEST MICHIGAN- It’s not something we’d expect to hear in May too often, let alone days after another 80 degree reading, but it’s what what’re expecting Friday: cold.

A freeze warning has been issued for a few of our northern counties until Friday morning at 10 AM. With the growing season already beginning for some, it’s important that you bring in any sensitive vegetation or take the necessary steps to protect sensitive plants.

For the rest of us, it’s a very cold rain. Many of us start in the upper 30s and low 40s. With the colder air just to the north, don’t be surprised to see a few snowflakes fall, especially the further north that you are. Snow in May! It certainly won’t stick, but it’s not going to be the most pleasant day as we’re lucky if we rebound to 50 by the afternoon.