It’s back! Cider Week GR starts May 13

While the craft beer scene has been exploding over the past decade, fans and producers of hard cider have seen their tasty beverages gain popularity too. To celebrate the sensational ciders available in the area, Experience Grand Rapids is bringing back Cider Week GR.

Stephanie and Joanna from Experience GR talk about what people can expect at the week-long celebration, and reveal the latest trends in cider like Rose Cider.

Cider Week GR is happening May 13-19. For this year's event, everyone can enjoy over 25 special events throughout the week like:

Cider Trolley Tours

Grand Rapids Cider Crawl with Ciderella

Cider Family Bocce Tournament at Sovengard

Cider and Canvas at Vander Mill

Gillett Bridge Festival

Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition

For more information and a complete list of events, visit ciderweekgr.com.