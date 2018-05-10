Mail carriers collecting food donations for Stamp Out Hunger on May 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Take a chance this weekend to give non-perishable food to local families in need. Mail carriers in Grand Rapids will be collecting bags of food from mailboxes in West Michigan for the Stamp Out Hunger food drive on Saturday.

Everyone in the community is encouraged to leave a bag of non-perishable food items by their mailbox on Saturday, May 12. Mail carriers will then pick them up and bring them to Feed West Michigan.

There's also the option to make a donation to Feed West Michigan online. All money donated through Stamp Out Hunger will support hungry families inn need in West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. $1 equals four meals directly into the community.

Stamp Out Hunger is happening all day on Saturday. People interested in volunteering for the event, or any other initiative at Feed West Michigan, can click here.

Learn more at feedwm.org/stampouthunger.