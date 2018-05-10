See art come to life at UICA “Off the Wall” fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to art, it doesn't need to be hung on a wall. The UICA is going to prove this to be true by having live artists perform at their "Off the Wall" fundraiser.

The fundraiser will feature dozens of artists performing throughout the night with live music, comedy, and more. There will also be appetizers from San Chez Bistro and Cakabakery, plus a cash bar.

Off the Wall is happening May 15 from 6-9 p.m.

Tickets for the event cost $35 for members, and $50 to the public.

For more information and to see a complete list of performers, visit uica.org.