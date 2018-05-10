‘The Hendrik’ apartments to open on Grand Rapids west side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A new apartment building will be named in honor of a West Michigan icon.

The building at the intersection of Bridge Street and Stocking Avenue NW will be named “The Hendrik”, according to Rockford Construction. The name pays tribute to Hendrik Meijer, founder of Meijer supercenter and grocery stores.

“The Hendrik” will feature 116 studio, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartments. The building is expected to open in January and will also include a fitness center, rooftop patio, on-site parking deck and a club room. “The Hendrik” is part of a larger development at the site that will include office space, space for the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology, retail outlets and a restaurant.

It will be above the Bridge Street Market, a grocery store being opened by Meijer. The market is expected to open later this year.

Rockford Construction says that the Inner City Christian Federation will offer affordable housing in the next phase, which will begin this summer.