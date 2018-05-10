Live – Jeffrey Willis Murder Trial – Day 3

Posted 10:50 AM, May 10, 2018, by

US President Donald Trump (C) speaks upon the return of US detainees Kim Dong-chul (3rd R), Kim Hak-song (R) and Tony Kim (2nd L) after they were released by North Korea, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on May 10, 2018. - US President Donald Trump greeted the three US citizens released by North Korea at the air base near Washington early on May 10, underscoring a much needed diplomatic win and a stepping stone to a historic summit with Kim Jong Un. SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump: Summit with Kim Jong Un will be in Singapore on June 12, expresses hope for ‘World Peace!’

More to come…

