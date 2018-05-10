Two women arrested in Mason Co. armed robbery

PERE MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two women have been arrested, suspected of an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon.

Mason County deputies say they were called to the Advance America Cash store in the 4900 block of W. U.S. 10 about 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. An off-duty deputy was within a mile of the store when the call came in and responded immediately, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were able to get pictures and videos from security cameras nearby and were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle. They were able to track down a 21-year-old Scottville woman and an 18-year-old woman from Fountain, Michigan. Deputies say they have recovered the cash stolen in the robbery and additional evidence.

They have not yet been arraigned.